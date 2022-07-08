Buckhead Shore season 1 episode 5 spoilers: Aftermath of a kiss

If you have thought that Buckhead Shore has been pretty darn messy already, you’ve really seen nothing yet. Prepare for season 1 episode 5! Next week’s installment is going to be all about actions and consequences. DJ has a lot of explaining to do. Chelsea is ready to fight back, and Parker will be looking to come up with a unique solution to an issue that is right in front of him.

Below, you can get a few more specifics all about what’s coming courtesy of the full season 1 episode 5 synopsis below:

Bethania confronts DJ over the kiss with Chelsea, while Adamo builds up the courage to share big news; Chelsea plots her revenge as Parker comes up with an unusual solution to his problems with Katie and Savannah.

It is pretty crazy watching the show still in its early stages, since it does give you a few vibes of Jersey Shore pretty early on in its run. It’s pretty darn clear that a lot of these people are still trying to figure out where they fit and how they feel about their cast-mates. That’s something that will probably still evolve greatly over the rest of the summer — and possibly beyond that, depending on what the future holds. The show is at least getting a good opportunity to shine, given that it is coming on after Jersey Shore Family Vacation for the bulk of its run.

While the promo for what lies ahead did show a lot of ridiculous antics, prepare for Adamo to have a really important conversation with his mother. It’s something that could be life-changing, and we understand why it’d take time to build up the proper courage.

