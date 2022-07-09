Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? We absolutely recognize that there is a LOT for the show to take on this past week. Sure, we know that Boris Johnson’s resignation probably wouldn’t have been the cold open, but it certainly would’ve been a focus in Weekend Update. There’s always some political stuff on the show, but it’d be nice to get some summer escapism with a few beloved characters, as well.

Now, however, we have to get to the bad news: There is no installment coming up in the near future, and that includes tonight. As much fun as it is to entertain the idea that the show would break tradition and air in the summer, there is almost zero evidence that it’s happening. We’d even be happy if there was a reprisal of the old Weekend Update Thursdays at some point later this summer, but nothing is confirmed about, either.

The most likely scenario we are looking at here is SNL continuing to be on this super-long hiatus until we get all the way around to late September or early October. We recognize that there is also a lot of news that they have to announce before then. Think along the likes of who the new cast members are, if anyone else is leaving, and who the first host and musical guest of the season will be. It’s hard to make too many bold predictions in the middle of the summer, but since Chris Hemsworth is getting a lot of headlines thanks to Thor: Love and Thunder, we will go ahead and say that he’d be a fun choice.

Whoever the first host of the season is does often sets the tone for the weeks that follow; here’s to hoping SNL sticks the landing and delivers great stuff.

