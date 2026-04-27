The Neighborhood season 8 episode 19: The last before finale

Leading into The Neighborhood season 8 episode 19 on CBS next week, it certainly feels clear that we are gearing up for something big. There are only two episodes left and after that, the sitcom is cover.

With that in mind, next week’s installment is pivotal. Sure, we go into it with the expectations of laughing a lot and having a great time. However, we also feel like it’s equally important that we set the table for the series finale. That means bringing Dave and Gemma to a spot where they are ready to have some deep, meaningful conversations about their future. Most of the season has been building towards a chance in that regard and we would not be surprised if by the end of this installment, at least a few more things are solidified.

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To get some more insight now on what the story could be, go ahead and check out the full The Neighborhood season 8 episode 19 synopsis below:

“Welcome to Kalamazoo?” – When Dave and Gemma seriously consider a major life change, it sends ripples through the family and strains relationships. Meanwhile, wedding chaos and unexpected revelations complicate plans for Malcolm and Marty, forcing everyone to confront what’s really ahead, on THE NEIGHBORHOOD, Monday, May 4 (8:00-8:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

As so many of you likely know, one of the hardest things that any show out there can do is find a way to properly say goodbye. For this one in particular, we really hope that the emphasis is put on the relationships first and foremost. That has been the thing that has helped to drive it from the beginning and at this point, we do not anticipate anything different.

What do you most want to see moving into The Neighborhood season 8 episode 19 when it arrives?

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