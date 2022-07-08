Dynasty season 5 episode 18 premiere date hopes at The CW

After tonight’s new and (of course) dramatic episode, it makes sense to want the Dynasty season 5 episode 18 return date. When could it be?

Well, we should start by noting that it certainly isn’t going to be next week! The CW is showing us at the moment that they are in virtually zero hurry to rush along the final season of the Elizabeth Gillies drama, as they have given it a couple of hiatuses already and we’re entering another. We do get it: They want new programming throughout the summer. Still, it has to remain frustrating for those out there who are watching the show live.

We can go ahead and tell you this: According to a report from the Futon Critic, the earliest the show is going to be back is on Friday, August 5. We’re sure the next stretch of episodes will bring Fallon’s story closer to the end — or at least the end as the writers are interpreting it here.

Earlier this year, CW head Mark Pedowitz insisted that the network told many showrunners in advance that there was a good chance a lot of cancellations were coming; that was a tip-off to develop finales that could serve as a series-enders. We know that a big part of the DNA of Dynasty is the huge, jaw-dropping reveals. Is that what we’re going to see here? Or, will the writers opt for something that gives most of the main players an element of peace? It’s certainly something that we are excited to find out about, even though clearly, we’ll be waiting for a good while still to see that happen.

