Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: The not-so-secret reason to release it

This weekend is going to be a particularly strange time within the world of Ted Lasso, and we’re now about to discuss why in rather mysterious terms.

You see, just about every fan of the Apple TV+ series wants to get a season 3 premiere date, and many of us have been clamoring for it for well over a month. (Early conventional thought suggests it could be out in the fall, but we’ll wait and see on that.)

One of the things that we’ve personally advocated for is Apple trying their premiere-date announcement to some other news that is out there. It allows them to strike while the iron is hot, and perhaps get even more attention for what is one of TV’s best shows. Well, that brings us back to this weekend.

As all of you know, we are now currently in the thick of summer movie season, and there are a number of huge, fantastic releases out there that are generating attention. There’s also about to be one that involves a Ted Lasso star in a particular way … and that one could end up getting a lot attention for quite some time. In fact, this particular movie could get the show more headlines than anything related to the show other than awards-show nominations and the like.

So, to the folks at Apple, let us make it clear: Now is the time. Go ahead and release the premiere date. We understand that filming is underway still and at this point, we’re not even asking for anything that elaborate like a trailer. There will be plenty of time for that. We just want to see season 3 big as huge as possible. If this does happen to be the final season, it would be wonderful to see it get an enormous amount of fanfare.

Do you think that this is the ideal time to launch the Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date?

Let us know some of your thoughts on the matter below!

