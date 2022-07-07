Hightown season 3 premiere date: Why Starz will not rush it along

Hightown season 3 is going to be coming to Starz — after all, the show is currently in production! It developed a devoted following through the first two seasons and with that, there’s a lot of eagerness to see where Jackie’s story is going to go from here.

Unfortunately, this eagerness is not leading into a premiere date being announced in the near future. Because season 3 still has months to go in production, Starz isn’t feeling a whole lot of pressure right now to announce anything. They don’t have to!

As a matter of fact, it would almost be frivolous for the network to start to share some details long before it was actually prudent for them to do so. Remember that there are a multitude of reasons why it is okay for them to be patient right now. First and foremost, they don’t want to announce a date, only to have to change it further on down the road. We’ve seen networks do that here and there and it can turn into a marketing mess. Filming dates can always change and things could get delayed; you want to make sure the majority of the series is in the can before you start to circle any dates in permanent marker.

There’s also another variable that Starz is inevitably looking at right now: All of the other shows they’ve got coming! They will spend some time figuring out the right spot for Hightown since they also have on the schedule coming up Power Book II: Ghost, Power Book IV: Force, BMF, Outlander, and a whole lot more. They have to carefully choose companion shows that will benefit all parties in the ratings; we hope that for the sake of Hightown, it will be placed alongside something that will get people interested in checking it out. It absolutely feels like there’s a lot of room to grow here still.

