Stranger Things 5 spoilers: Is a heartbreaking ending ahead?

It is certainly out there already that Stranger Things 5 is going to be the final season, and that’s a signal that some emotional, heavy stuff is ahead. We’re not sure that we are fully prepared for that — and honestly, we may not be the moment that the show is actually streaming on Netflix.

One of the admitted criticisms of the series the past several years is the significant amount of plot armor that exists around a number of the main characters. Despite all of the chaos that has happened in Hawkins and beyond, a lot of longtime familiar faces are still there. Even Max isn’t technically gone right now, and we still feel like the Duffer Brothers could have a way to bring her back when season 5 premieres.

While Caleb McLaughlin (who plays Lucas on the series) may not know every single detail about the final season yet, he does at least have a good sense of how he wants things to end … and that could involve a little bit of heartbreak. For more, go ahead and check out some of what the actor had to say recently to IndieWire:

“I want people’s hearts to be broken — again … I feel like a good story ends. Not sad, but just a real ending. Happily ever after — that’s like, like back in the day, that’s Disney Channel, that’s Nickelodeon. We’re “Stranger Things.” We’re raw. This is not PG-13 anymore, this is rated R. We gotta bring it home. I know Season 5 is going to be darker, if anything — if that’s possible.”

We definitely think that it’s possible, and it goes without saying that we are 100% worried about just about everything the Duffer Brothers are going to be doing the rest of the way. For the first time, there’s not a concern that comes with worrying about next season. Everyone lives fully in the now.

