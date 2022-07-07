Big Brother 24 live feed spoilers: Birth of the Rogue Rats (day 2, afternoon)

We’re getting closer to having 24 hours of Big Brother 24 live feeds at the moment, and so far the vibe in the house is … strange?

Well, here is the best way we can describe it: We like a lot of the people playing so far this season. A lot of them seem to be energetic and excited to be a part of the show. However, not a lot of that excitement has led to major game conversations. Sure, we know that a lot of the women save for Nicole and Taylor are working together, but also that this isn’t the #1 priority for some of the people involved. (Take, Alyssa and Paloma.)

Meanwhile, Head of Household Daniel is somewhat frustrated because so few people have approached him so far. He and Nicole have already been established as a tight bond, even to the point where they have a final two and an alliance name: Rogue Rats. It sounds a little like Rugrats when you say it fast, but we actually like this idea. They mesh well together and we’re always inclined to root for some of the older houseguests when they can be such easy targets.

Aside from Nicole, Ameerah is the only person Daniel has claimed has really spoken to him about game, and he’s not going to nominate her just on the basis of that. Meanwhile, Indy is someone he hasn’t spoken to at all, which could make her an easy pick. We’re a little worried for her or someone like Michael, who hasn’t connected with a lot of people in the house as of yet. We know that Taylor is also on the outs with some, but Daniel hasn’t said much about going after her in particular. What he’d benefit from doing the most is finding some of the oddballs in the house and getting them together, but figuring that out early on can be a huge challenge when you don’t know anyone all that well.

Hopefully, we’ll have a clearer sense of nominations by the time we get back with another update later tonight. Be sure to bookmark the link here — we’ll have multiple daily live-feed updates all season!

Who are you rooting for in the early going of Big Brother 24?

