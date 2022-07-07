Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2: Is a new trailer dropping soon?

For all of those unaware, Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2 is coming to Starz on August 14 — and honestly, it’s easy to be unaware. Even though we’re less than a month and a half away from the show coming back, it still feels like everything is quiet.

Starz has to be releasing something more on the prequel series, right? Isn’t there so much good stuff that’s still out there to be hyped?

Want to check out our Raising Kanan season 1 finale review right now? Take a look below to get our thoughts on everything that transpired. Once you do check that out, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to make sure you don’t miss anything else.

Obviously, we don’t think the network is going to just rest on the laurels of what they’ve already released. There’s almost no value in that, not that there is potential for them to share so much more about the story. Don’t be shocked if there is another, longer trailer that comes out in the next couple of weeks that shows the aftermath of Detective Howard’s hospitalization further, and also what Raq is going to do after the events of the finale.

We know that the network is going to be hesitant to share too much but in general, we know where Kanan’s story is going. He went through a lot of tragedy in season 1, but the reality is that so much more has to be coming soon. There’s a reason why this guy is so hardened in the future, and we think a lot of it is tied to these difficult experiences that cause him to become emotionally numb. Raq is one influence, but we know from seeing his family that she is far from the only one.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Power Book III: Raising Kanan right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back — there are some other updates on the way, and we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







