Outlander season 7 premiere date: Why Starz is in no hurry to share news

When is the Outlander season 7 premiere date going to be? We know that, all things considered, it hasn’t been that long since the end of season 6. Yet, we are, continuing to clamor and hope that something else comes out in the near future.

In the end, much of this demand is based solely on the quality of what we’ve seen so far. It’s a good problem when viewers are desperate to see you continue the story … even if you’re not altogether desperate to release some more information about what’s next.

The #1 reason why Starz won’t give out a season 7 date right now is reasonably simple in that they’ve got virtually no reason to rush. So long as they have little teases and fun behind-the-things stuff to share over the next few months, we can all be reasonably satisfied.

Also, it’s probably not even that responsible to announce a premiere date yet since SO many things could change. Production could encounter some snags, or Starz’s priorities could shift. The last thing that any major network wants to do is announce a date only to then have to change it again after the fact. Instead, it’s easier to just lock in something a couple of months before the show comes on the air. Doing this allows for a more concise window to extensively promote the series, as well.

When will the new season actually start?

More than likely, early 2023. It could be easier for Starz to kick off season 7 given that they will likely release the 16-episode story in halves. Our feeling is that we could get the first part early on next year, while for the second half, a late 2023 start feels much more reasonable. We suppose the rollout on the latter could also depend on whether or not it is the final season.

What do you think is the best estimate right now for an Outlander season 7 premiere date at Starz?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — that's the #1 way to ensure that you don't miss any other updates. (Photo: Starz.)

