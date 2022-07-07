Doctor Who spoilers: More on Jodie Whittaker’s surprising send-off

For everyone out there who is not currently aware, Jodie Whittaker’s send-off from Doctor Who is going to be airing later this year. Also, it’s going to be all sorts of epic. This special is ushering in a new era with Ncuti Gatwa as the Doctor, and it also will mark a goodbye to Chris Chibnall as showrunner. This era has spanned the last few years and soon, we will see this world head off in a very different direction.

So what can you expect to see before the metaphorical final curtain is dropped here? A handful of things — or, at least that seems to be the case based on some new quotes. There are going to be emotional moments, and in a recent interview with The One Show, incoming showrunner Russell T. Davies noted that there will be “lots of surprises” that end up coming out of this as well.

If we were to make a prediction as to some of these surprises, we think they could be tied to cameos from characters we’ve seen throughout Jodie’s time on the show — maybe that means former companions, or beyond that things like adversaries or notable one-episode stars. We do also wonder if the regeneration itself will look or feel different, given that we’ve established a pretty common pattern with these over the years — The Doctor typical has their big moment while giving some extended monologue about their place in the universe. (Matt Smith’s regeneration into Peter Capaldi is still a personal favorite.)

Once Jodie’s goodbye airs, we know we’ll be waiting at least a few months for what lies after the fact. We know that there are further surprises coming for the 20th anniversary — we wouldn’t call the return of David Tennant that since we already know about it, but there could be other things in the works.

