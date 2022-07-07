Walker season 3 spoilers: A deeper dive into Cordell’s past

It is unfortunately true that we’ll be waiting a long time to see Walker season 3 on the air. The Jared Padalecki series is back in October, but what are we going to do to tide ourselves over until then? It’s not going to be easy, especially when you consider that crazy cliffhanger in Walker getting kidnapped.

Follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

One of the things that we’ve heard over the past couple of weeks is that this new season will give us a better window into Cordell’s full life and his past, and we’ve got a little bit more in the way of information on that now. Just take a look at what showrunner Anna Fricke had to say recently than TVLine:

“We’re really excited to explore learning some things about Cordell Walker that we never knew, and seeing his family in a new light … Season 2, we sort of focused on Cordell taking care of other people and sacrificing for them. Season 3, we are looking back into what happens when Walker’s past comes back to haunt him, because he does have a very complicated history, and it does follow him and it affects his family — but they’re in a different boat than they were a couple of years ago. People have grown up and people have learned some lessons, so I’m really excited about pushing the characters to their limits to see how they really react under fire.”

There is a very good possibility already that the cliffhanger is tied to some of this stuff, and what we’re looking at here is an enormous mystery that could be fun to see play out over time. Walker is a flawed guy, as is everyone within the world of this show. Some people may have a grudge against him for good reason. For some others, they could be completely delusional. Each of these could be justified in their own way.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Walker

What do you think that we’re going to see play out over the course of Walker season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







