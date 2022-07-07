Euphoria season 3 premiere date: Why HBO will take their time

The next year and a half is going to be tough, as we all sit around and hope for some Euphoria season 3 premiere date news. The Zendaya series has an enormous fan following, but it also takes a good bit of time to make. This is a consequence in part of it having such a singular voice in Sam Levinson, plus a cast that is simultaneously busy doing a lot of other projects.

So even though it seems like season 3 is going to come out at some point in 2023, don’t expect HBO to be altogether eager to narrow things down soon. From their vantage point, they realize that they have zero reason to hurry things along when it comes to an announcement.

Let’s just put it like this: There’s no guarantee when Euphoria will start shooting. Most likely it’ll happen in 2023, but things get delayed all the time and for almost any reason. To go along with that, it’s always possible that production gets delayed right in the middle of it, and there are SO many different shows that the network has to schedule for down the road. Who knows what the schedule is going to look like in 2024? There’s a chance that the Jon Snow spin-off starring Kit Harington could be in contention around then, and we still don’t know what the future will hold for House of the Dragon. There’s also another season of True Detective in the works, but we hope to see that in 2023 as opposed to the year after.

Odds are, HBO will announce a season 3 premiere date when production is wrapped and they’ve got a date that they know they won’t be changing up later. The last thing they would want to do is amend things after the fact.

What are you most expecting when it comes to a Euphoria season 3 premiere date at HBO?

