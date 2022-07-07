Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 5 episode 16: The El Paso saga

Next week on Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 5 episode 16, we’re going to see the official start of a new trip! Pauly D has a DJ gig down in El Paso, and with that, a lot of the roommates are going to head out to take in the city.

Do we think that this is going to be fun? Absolutely! One of the things that has always been appealing about this show is seeing the fish-out-of-water factor. None of these people are from anywhere close to Texas and for some of them, it’s a completely different world. Of course, because this is Jersey Shore, there’s also going to be some drama — don’t be surprised at all if a good bit of it revolves around Angelina. Hasn’t that been the case ever since she became a full-time part of the series?

Follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

Below, you can check out the full Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 5 episode 16 synopsis with more on what lies ahead:

The group heads to El Paso for the weekend to watch Pauly spin and join in on some line dancing. It’s love at first bite when Mike eats his first Texas tacos, but it’s anything but love between Angelina and the girls.

This episode is designed from the get-go to be a two-parter, so whatever happens here is not going to be resolved until the week after. In general, though, we know that even upon the completion of these trips, there still tends to be a good bit of drama. Absolutely we’re expecting that over the course of the rest of the season; we know that Angelina has had such a long history of conflict with some of her co-stars it’s hard to imagine there ever being a period of time where there will be a substantial amount of peace.

Related – Be sure to get some other news when it comes to Jersey Shore Family Vacation right now

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, come back for other updates that 100% we don’t want you to miss. (Photo: MTV.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







