Good Trouble season 4 episode 11 spoilers: ‘Baby, Just Say ‘Yes”

Are you excited to learn more about Good Trouble season 4 episode 11? The Freeform series is back on the air again, and we know there’s a lot of fun stuff that is going to be explored here!

The second half of this season will most likely revolve heavily around the long-term future … much as it really should. Just think about it for a minute here! A lot of these characters have lived in the Coterie for a good while and with that in mind, they have to be thinking about what the next phase of their lives is going to be. Some are planning to be parents, others are searching for career stability and ultimately, happiness is often that elusive goal. We’re still rooting for everyone, but it still feels like not everyone is really altogether sure of how to even help themselves. So long as that is the case, there will most likely be some bumps in the road.

Follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

The next new episode carries with it the title of “Baby, Just Say ‘Yes,'” which does almost immediately remind us of a Taylor Swift song. The full synopsis below gives you other insight on what’s to come here:

Alice and Sumi get caught up with TikTok challenges. Davia struggles with home schooling Elliot. Mariana helps Joaquin search for Jenna. Luca moves into the Coterie – but does he really feel at home? Isabella crosses a boundary with Gael.

As for beyond just this…

We’re still waiting to learn if there is going to be a season 5 or not, and that’s a hard thing to sit around and (try to) be patient on. We want to know if we need to start preparing for the end!

Related – Check out some more information when it comes to Good Trouble right now, including more on what could be coming

What do you most want to see when it comes to Good Trouble season 4 episode 11?

How do you think we’re going to see things play out the rest of the season? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates that we don’t want you to miss. (Photo: Freeform.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







