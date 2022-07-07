Yellowjackets season 2 premiere date: Why Showtime will wait a while

There are few premiere dates we’re as desperate to get as the one for Yellowjackets season 2, and there is a good reason for that. Remember here that we’re all at Showtime’s mercy and, for the time being, they have to real reason to hurry anything along here.

So why are they going to wait so long to announce anything in regards to the series? There are a few simple reasons for this…

First and foremost, you do have to remember that the ensemble drama has yet to even start off filming! It makes zero sense for them to announce anything this far in advance, especially since there is a reasonable chance that there could be some delays with production or in even getting things started. The same goes for why they won’t announce anything early on in production, either. The last thing that any network or streaming service wants to do is have to walk something back after they’ve already put an announcement out there. It’s never an altogether great look and it costs money to market things all over.

Also, Showtime still probably is in the process of mapping out their schedule for the next several months! Given that Yellowjackets won’t be premiering until 2023, the simple truth here is that they have more time to figure it out than they have with some other shows.

