Daredevil alum Charlie Cox, Vincent D’Onofrio will be in Echo on Disney+

For everyone out there who is eager to see more of Daredevil on the small screen in some form, prepare to celebrate today!

According to The Hollywood Reporter, you are going to see Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio reprise their roles of Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk on the upcoming Disney+ show Echo, which was set up further by the end of Hawkeye last year. The Echo character has significant source-material ties to Fisk and with that in mind, it makes sense that he turn up here.

Also, these castings further represent Marvel continuing to embrace some of these characters who first originated on the Netflix Daredevil series, which was unceremoniously canceled after three seasons alongside Iron Fist, The Punisher, Jessica Jones, and Luke Cage. All indications so far suggest that these shows are at least relatively canon, though we don’t expect any of the new MCU stuff to reference all that much events from the past.

Cox’s presence within the new MCU as Matt was first revealed thanks to Spider-Man: No Way Home and at that point, it was clear that he would be Daredevil for at least the foreseeable future. Out of the Netflix characters this is one that has the largest mainstream footprint; with that in mind, it feels pretty safe to assume that we’re going to see a lot more of him beyond just whatever is planned in this particular show.

Unfortunately, we do still have a while to wait before Echo ends up coming to the aforementioned streaming service. While you wait, Disney+ has some other superhero content on tap — the finale for Ms. Marvel is airing next week (read our preview here), and we’re also going to have a chance to see She-Hulk a little bit later this year.

Are you glad to see Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio working together again?

