Better Call Saul season 6 episode 8 teaser: Some empty places…

Just in case you somehow needed another reminder, Better Call Saul season 6 episode 8 is going to be airing on AMC this Monday. There’s a LOT to be excited about here, and we tend to imagine that there’s also reason for concern.

Yet, there is really just one word we would use to describe the new teaser courtesy of the network: Nostalgic. This is really a tour through a lot of the iconic places from the show, including the courtroom and also the super-lab. These rooms are empty, and also in black and white. This serves as yet another reminder of the foreboding nature of the story and where things are at the moment.

This teaser doesn’t necessarily give a lot away about what’s coming story-wise, but that is not really the point. Instead, the focus here is all about everything that was left behind, whether it be with Jimmy McGill or some of the other people who were associated with the world of Breaking Bad.

The time period we’re the most curious about, of course, is the one that actually takes place after the events of the Breaking Bad timeline. That includes what in the world is going to happen with Gene! Remember that this is a guy who has been living a quiet, isolated life, but he’s also been recognized now by Jeff. What does that mean for the future? He may need some help to take care of the problem.

