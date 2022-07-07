Kung Fu season 3 spoilers: Yvonne Chapman returning as Zhilan

Even though the events of the season 2 finale may have you thinking she is gone forever, here’s the good news: You will see Yvonne Chapman back in Kung Fu season 3.

How is that going to be possible? That’s one of the big questions worth wondering at the moment! It felt like the character sacrificed herself in the finale, and she would be forever trapped. If there’s a way to undo that, though, we more than welcome it. Zhilan had such a journey through the first two seasons, so who knows where the character’s path could take her moving forward?

In a statement via TVLine, here is what co-showrunner Bob Berens had to say about Chapman coming back to the series:

“It was never even a question for us that we’d be asking the incredible Yvonne Chapman back to the show … Zhilan’s dramatic sacrifice in the Season 2 finale creates an exciting new beginning for her character, and we can’t wait for viewers to see what we’ve got planned for her.”

Chapman first was promoted to regular prior to the start of season 2, and hopefully, she’ll resurface fairly early when season 3 arrives on The CW in October.

If this news was not enough for you, here’s something else to consider and/or celebrate — JD Tadena, who plays Sebastian, will also be back as a regular. Here is what fellow co-showrunner Christina M. Kim had to say about that:

“We are so thrilled to have JB Tadena join Season 3 as a series regular … He brought so much depth and emotion to the character of Sebastian and was immediately embraced as part of the Kung Fu family, both on and off screen.”

When will the first season 3 footage surface?

It won’t happen anytime soon; our hope is that by September, we’ll start to see The CW ready to show a few things off.

