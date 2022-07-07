Big Brother 24 live feed spoilers: Is there a women’s alliance? (day 2)

Welcome to day 2 of the Big Brother 24 house! There is no denying that we are super early in the season still, so with that, consider this disclaimer: There’s a good chunk that nothing we’re talking about strategically today will be true in 48 hours. There’s a TON of flip-flopping early on in the season, and that tends to come from people not really knowing each other.

Here’s a quick refresher on the important stuff: Daniel is Head of Household, whereas Pooch is the Backstage Boss and is immune for the week. Meanwhile, Alyssa, Brittany, and Paloma are also involved in the Backstage twist and one of them will be saved by America. Most likely, that person will be Brittany — she has most of BB Twitter’s support at the moment.

The people we actually want to talk about her first are the other two women in Alyssa and Paloma, since they could be drivers of strategy in the early going here. They’ve already made a final two with each other, and they also have a larger group of women they could be working with. Think in terms of Brittany, Ameerah, Jasmine, and Indy. Every woman other than Nicole and Taylor (who seems to be on the outs on a lot of things) are in this group right now … but can it really be trusted?

Well, over the years women’s alliances have a history of not working, and it already seems like Alyssa / Paloma aren’t super-loyal to this one, either. They want to have a real core with Kyle, Monte, Pooch, and Jasmine. Why? They feel like it protects them better since the guys could be shields — which is true, but also a bummer since we’d actually like to see the women run things this season.

There are some early hints of Monte, Joseph, and some other guys having a bro-bond this season, but some of them could be in trouble with Daniel. He hasn’t specified any targets yet, but he could end up going after some physical guys. He just needs to spend today building some trust, since not everyone feels close to him at the moment.

Do you think that a women’s alliance could work within Big Brother 24?

Let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stay tuned for other live-feed conversation. (Photo: CBS.)

