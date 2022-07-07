Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2 premiere date hopes

Following today’s big season 1 finale, what can we say when it comes to Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2? Is there more great space exploration and drama coming down the road?

There is absolutely a lot of great stuff to get into moving forward, and we’re excited to know already that there is no uncertainty when it comes to this: The series has already been renewed! Thankfully, Paramount+ decided far in advance that we don’t have to worry about Anson Mount and the rest of the cast going off into the distance and never returning.

Of course, the question now 100% morphs into whether or not Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2 will premiere at the time in which we want — which, for the record, is tomorrow. We’re not getting it tomorrow. We’re not getting it for the rest of the year.

If we had to guess, the plan should be to get Strange New Worlds season 2 at some point in 2023. It would benefit the streaming service to not have some sort of extremely long hiatus between seasons. Also, it’d benefit us as viewers to get a good sense of where things are going to go from here.

One thing we DO know about season 2 in advance is that we’re going to be seeing a good bit of Paul Wesley as James T. Kirk and with that in mind, another significant dose of Star Trek nostalgia. From the very start, that has been one of the things that is most appealing about this show — they’ve found a way to capture the tone and style of parts of the original series, while also still creating something that feels new and exciting in its own right.

Let’s just hope there are many more seasons of this show in the works — it’s absolutely worth every episode that we get.

