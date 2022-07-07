Is Big Brother 24 new tonight on CBS? Are we going to see another episode following last night’s 90-minute premiere?

Conventional wisdom obviously suggests that we would be getting so much more in the way of good stuff tonight. After all, don’t we want to see the game continue? Well, it will, but it won’t quite happen right away. Since yesterday was the live premiere, there’s not a lot of other footage to use for a show tonight — the show needs some time to bank some strategy talk plus nominations. The plan is for there to be another show on Sunday, and from there, the game continues on Wednesday and then Thursday in its typical timeslots.

Follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

In case you need a quick refresher, Daniel won the Head of Household competition last night. Meanwhile, Vooch has been granted at luck the title of Backstage Boss, and he then named Brittany, Paloma, and Aylssa fellow members of his Backstage crew. One of the three women will be declared safe thanks to America. The other two are vulnerable, and may not even have a chance to fight for their safety.

So yea, this season is complicated already — that really didn’t take much time, did it? The live feeds have already given us a sense (potential spoilers ahead) that there could be a women’s alliance in the works for some time, but ironically, they are targeting one of the women not in the alliance rather than some of the men. Daniel hasn’t figured out who is going to be nominated this week, but he’s starting to do a little bit of game-talk today. He’s taken his time with this, which is probably a good thing so that he doesn’t get hit with the label of being some sort of big player straight out of the gate. Being the first HoH can be good, if you know what to do with it.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Big Brother 24 right now, including UPDATES from the feeds

What are you the most excited to see when it comes to Big Brother 24 moving forward?

Be sure to let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







