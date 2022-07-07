The Challenge USA episode 2 preview: The HUGE teammate twist!

Following the big premiere, are you curious to learn a little bit more about The Challenge USA episode 2, airing on CBS next week?

The premiere at least set a couple of things in motion for us, starting with the fact that there are some clear divides in the game. Tyson & Angela won the first challenge and because of that, they really drew some of the battle lines. They want to keep Big Brother and Survivor together as long as possible, and that means bad news for the Amazing Race and Love Island people. Accomplishing this mission won’t be easy since there are some physical forces from other shows.

Also, we’ve got some big threats in here — think Tyson, Angela, or the reigning Big Brother champ Xavier. We’d be terrified of Sarah, as well.

Based on the preview for what is coming up next, we gotta say that the competition is 100% going to be intense. Alliances are going to fall apart. Also, nobody is going to ever feel safe. At the end of every episode, the pairings are going to change at random, which means that nobody is going to be comfortable. Certain casts aren’t going to be able to gang up on everyone else. Moving forward, you’re going to have to rely on your own ability to be constantly thinking strategically in the game. You can’t rest, and you have to stay competitive.

Here’s to hoping that this is a fun season! We’d love to see this as a way to consistently have CBS all-stars around every single summer, and it may also lesser the need to have as many returning players on the other shows. While all-star seasons are great here and there, we tend to think that they produce some diminishing returns a lot of the time.

What do you think is going to be coming up on The Challenge USA episode 2?

