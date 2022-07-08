Is Dominique McElligott leaving The Boys following the events of the season 3 finale, and is Queen Maeve 100% gone for good?

The first thing that we should do here is simply point out what happened in the episode. After the enormous face-off with Soldier Boy and/or Homelander, we saw Queen Maeve leap straight out of Vought HQ. She made a sacrifice for the greater good, knowing that Jensen Ackles’ character could destroy everyone if left unattended. We’ll be honest: When this happened, we were almost 100% confident that the character was dead.

The good news is that Maeve is still alive. However, we do think she may be gone from the show for good. She is powerless after her showdown with Soldier Boy and now, she faces a possibility to go off and try and live some sort of normal life. It is very rare to have an opportunity to start over, and we have a feeling that she is going to embrace it with open arms.

If Dominique is gone from the show, we have a good feeling the Seven may never be the same. That could easily been the case already. Just remember for a moment that Homelander killed Black Noir, Starlight is gone from the group, and who knows what’s going to happen when it comes to A-Train? He’s a very different guy than who he was at the start of this season.

Do you think that Dominique McElligott is leaving The Boys following the events of the season 3 finale?

Will you miss Queen Maeve if she is gone for good?

