Is Grey’s Anatomy, Station 19 new tonight on ABC, July 7, 2022?

Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC? What about its sister series in Station 19? These two have built a really solid audience together. They also both ended in ways that make us incredibly eager to learn more about what lies ahead.

Unfortunately, we are going to have to wait a LONG time to see more of what lies ahead. There is no new episode tonight; not only that, but we still have almost three months to go until either one of these shows is back. Given that the two have yet to even start filming, we really can’t be shocked with still having such a long time to go here.

So when will we start to get a few more details about the future of these shows? Odds are, it’s going to come about closer to the end of the month. While we’re sure that both of these shows are going to keep their story secrets under wraps for as long as possible, we could get a few more nuggets of info when it comes to guest stars. That’s something that ABC and the producers can give us without really giving that much away.

For actual video footage, we’re of course going to have to wait longer. Given that we’re not seeing either show until we get around to October, we think the first promos will start to come out in September. Of course, they will likely be focused on the big drama from the end of this season, whether this be Jack’s big decision to leave Station 19 or what happened with Teddy and Owen over on Grey’s.

Also, can we get some sort of announcement this fall as to whether or not season 19 of the Ellen Pompeo series will be the last one? This is news that we don’t want to wait forever in order to get.

What do you most want to see on Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 when the two shows return?

