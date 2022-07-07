SEAL Team season 6 premiere date: How will Paramount+ launch it?

SEAL TeamWe know that SEAL Team season 6 is coming to Paramount+ — we just have to wait a good while in order to see it.

How long is that, exactly? The streaming service hasn’t even announced a premiere-date window, let alone anything in terms of what lies ahead. They’re going to be pretty cautious when it comes to revealing a lot of news. As a matter of fact, we’re not sure that we will see much for a couple of months.

It makes sense for Paramount+ to wait until close to the end of filming in order to announce a premiere date. Why? Let’s just say there are a handful of different reasons. For starters, the streaming service doesn’t have to rush anything here! This is not network TV; there is no obligation to put SEAL Team on at any particular time. They can simply wait until enough episodes are filmed that they are comfortable with getting a date out there. They wouldn’t want to change or delay it after the fact.

After the streaming service announces the premiere date, the next big question is pretty simple: How are they going to launch the show? They have a handful of different options at their disposal! In the end, though, we feel like they’re going to stick with a once-a-week format. We know that a lot of other streaming services like Hulu and Amazon tend to put several episodes online at once before shifting over to a weekly format, but there is really not any reason for SEAL Team to do that. After all, they already have an audience that is used to watching a new episode of the show every week. They can stick with that and be pretty comfortable with what they have at the moment.

Related Be sure to get some more news right now when it comes to SEAL Team

What do you most want to see when it comes to SEAL Team season 6 whenever it premieres?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: Paramount+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!