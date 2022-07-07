SEAL Team season 6 premiere date: How will Paramount+ launch it?

We know that SEAL Team season 6 is coming to Paramount+ — we just have to wait a good while in order to see it.

How long is that, exactly? The streaming service hasn’t even announced a premiere-date window, let alone anything in terms of what lies ahead. They’re going to be pretty cautious when it comes to revealing a lot of news. As a matter of fact, we’re not sure that we will see much for a couple of months.

It makes sense for Paramount+ to wait until close to the end of filming in order to announce a premiere date. Why? Let’s just say there are a handful of different reasons. For starters, the streaming service doesn’t have to rush anything here! This is not network TV; there is no obligation to put SEAL Team on at any particular time. They can simply wait until enough episodes are filmed that they are comfortable with getting a date out there. They wouldn’t want to change or delay it after the fact.

After the streaming service announces the premiere date, the next big question is pretty simple: How are they going to launch the show? They have a handful of different options at their disposal! In the end, though, we feel like they’re going to stick with a once-a-week format. We know that a lot of other streaming services like Hulu and Amazon tend to put several episodes online at once before shifting over to a weekly format, but there is really not any reason for SEAL Team to do that. After all, they already have an audience that is used to watching a new episode of the show every week. They can stick with that and be pretty comfortable with what they have at the moment.

