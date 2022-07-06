Yellowstone season 5: Will Jimmy and Emily stay at the ranch?

With the Yellowstone season 5 premiere just over four months away, there’s still a lot of time to think about the story ahead. We’re certainly excited for some upcoming twists and turns, but it’s also hard not to be nervous! This is especially the case when you think about a few characters in particular — take, for example, Jimmy.

At the end of last season, it felt almost like a given that Jefferson White’s character would take off with Emily back to the 6666 ranch in Texas. However, it’s already been confirmed that White is returning; not only that, but Kathryn Kelly was also promoted to series regular! This news certainly throws their futures into a state of relative flux.

Given that we don’t see another full season of Jimmy off away from the rest of the Bunkhouse, we tend to think that Taylor Sheridan is giving him some sort of reason to stick around. The question becomes what that reason is. Will he be happy? So much of it could come down to a change of perception. In Texas, Jimmy established himself as a genuine cowboy and found a confidence that he never had before — Emily doesn’t love him because of some ideal of what he should be. She loves him for who he is. If there is an emotional or even financial reason for him and Emily both to stay, maybe the tide will turn.

We know that there IS still a 6666 spin-off show coming, but we don’t want to generate any assumptions about what the story there will or will not be. All we know is that Jimmy and Emily are, for now, a part of the Yellowstone world.

What do you think is going to be coming up for Jimmy as we prepare for Yellowstone season 5?

