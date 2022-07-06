The Boys season 3 finale spoilers: Prepare for a ‘heartbreaking’ moment

Going into The Boys season 3 finale on Amazon Prime, it’s easy to assume the writers want you to feel every emotion possible. There are some times where you could cheer and celebrate, but also moments where you are absolutely freaked out. This is just what tends to happen with this show a lot of the time! We’re anticipating one of the craziest endings yet given everything that is going on right now with Homelander, Soldier Boy, Butcher, and Starlight all heading towards some sort of possible collision.

What also makes the end of this season fun is that there are some reveals that even surprised much of the cast — take, for example, Claudia Doumit.

In a new interview with TVLine, here is what the actress behind Victoria Neuman had to say about the endgame, and how she felt upon first learning about some of the twists:

There’s definitely a shocking moment. There’s a heartbreaking moment that I, as the actor, didn’t know about until we were filming like the second half of the season, and it was such a sad reveal!

Personally, we hope that there is more of Neuman in general in the finale. While she’s very much an adversary and someone to fear, we hope that she’s got a substantially larger role than the past few episodes. This character has been somewhat sidelined with what is going on with Soldier Boy and a number of other familiar faces all across the board.

