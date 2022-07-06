Bridgerton season 3 filming reportedly underway! Premiere date hopes

Even though it is a long ways away from premiering, we know there are reasons for excitement with Bridgerton season 3. The cast and crew are ready to bring about a whole new story full of romance, drama, and surprises — but you are still going to be waiting a while to see them.

The news that we can share, at least for now, is that work is being done behind-the-scenes. Production is underway for many of the main actors, but don’t expect a lot of official teases for what lies ahead for a good while. Sure, Bridgerton may be based on source material that is chock full of spoilers, but that doesn’t mean Netflix wants their entire viewership to be aware of what lies ahead. They will most likely keep everyone in the dark for some time moving forward.

Follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

So when could season 3 of the series actually premiere? This is where we’ll all be waiting for at least the next several months. Based on the start time of production, it’s fair to assume that you will see new episodes at some point in 2023. Since we already had season 2 earlier this year, there is no reason for Netflix to rush anything along. Also, remember here that the streaming service releases all of their episodes at once, so they can’t premiere the new season until post-production is wrapped on all of them.

At least moving into the new season, we’re not expecting as big of a transition than what we had between season 1 and season 2. Simon’s on-screen departure of course merited a little bit more of a shift. There’s also a pretty established formula through the first two seasons that works here; we hardly expect the producers to move far away from that now!

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Bridgerton right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Bridgerton season 3 on Netflix?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates that 100% you do not want to miss. (Photo: Netflix.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







