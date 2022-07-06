Is MasterChef new tonight on Fox? More on season 12 future

Is MasterChef new tonight on Fox? Within this piece, we of course have an answer to that question! Beyond just that, we’re also here to spotlight what some of the future could hold for this culinary competition.

Before we sink our teeth into anything too specific here, let’s just start by talking about the schedule. Unfortunately, there is no new installment tonight; the plan instead is to air some recent season 12 episodes. If you are a little bit behind, this is a chance to catch up. It is curious that Fox would decide to take a break at this point; the July 4 holiday was two days ago, so we don’t really think that there is any reason to keep new episodes off the air.

Regardless of the reason MasterChef is off, and it will return on Wednesday, July 13 with more of the season. Want to learn more of what lies ahead? Then go ahead and check out the synopsis below — we like to think it does a good job of setting the stage:

Chef Gordon Ramsay shares his secret love for meatless, dairy-free dishes by demonstrating his infamous beef wellington transformed into a vegan dish made out of beets. Chef Ramsay then challenges the contestants to create a top-notch vegan dish, using their knowledge of flavors and techniques.

This could be one of the toughest challenges out there for some of these home cooks. There are so many awesome vegan dishes out there, but it really takes a keen understanding of ingredients and flavors. You can make vegetables taste like proteins, and also inspire a lot of people at home to live healthier lives along the way. We’re curious to see what everyone is going to come up with!

