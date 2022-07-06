New Amsterdam season 5: Will filming be starting up soon?

New Amsterdam season 5 is going to be coming to NBC this fall, and we already know it’s going to be an emotional occasion. This is inevitable when you’re talking about the final season of the show! There are so many loose ends that need to be tied up, and there’s also that insanely frustrating cliffhanger that we need more answers on. At the moment, it is almost impossible to imagine a situation where the show lingers on what happened with Helen and the wedding for long. We need answers!

While we probably won’t get answers on this situation until this September, we can at least say that the cast and crew are going to be back at work very soon. All signs point towards production kicking off next week and from there, the cast and crew working around the clock to ensure that these final episodes are perfect. There are only thirteen episodes ahead, and we tend to imagine that there will be a lot of long-term stories and also serious themes discussed.

By the end of the series, it goes without saying that we want to see Max and Helen together and happy — while also pursuing their joy! One of their biggest struggles as of late has been simply the conflict that exists between what they want for themselves and the obligations they feel are weighing on them. Max wants New Amsterdam to be stable and doing its job, and he knows that wasn’t possible with Dr. Fuentes erasing all of his hard work. This is why he came back, and we’ll have to see where the journey takes him moving forward.

Our hope is that throughout production, we’ll at least get a few teases here and there — even if we don’t get something altogether illuminating.

