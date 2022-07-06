Better Call Saul season 6 episode 8 spoilers: ‘Point and Shoot’ details

Five days away from it airing on AMC, we now have some more details on Better Call Saul season 6 episode 8.

So what have we learned? Well, based on the title (“Point and Shoot”) and the official synopsis, Jimmy McGill and Kim Wexler are going to be forced to deal immediately with Howard Hamlin’s death. We expected nothing less, since Lalo is right in front of them and this could all weigh on them in a way they did not expect. They knew there would be consequences to their quest to try and destroy Patrick Fabian’s character. After all, they wanted to wreck his career! With that being said, the last thing that they wanted was to do something that host him his life.

Here is the aforementioned Better Call Saul season 6 episode 8 synopsis: “An unexpected visitor forces Jimmy and Kim to face the consequences of their actions.” We 100% understand that this is short and in that way, it’s not offering up all that much. Yet, this visitor is clearly Lalo, and we tend to think that the’s going to have some additional requests of these two characters. It’s possible that he will help them clean up the body and cover their tracks but if that happens, he’s going to have them over a barrel. He may have that anyway since he has no motive to take out Howard. They do, however, and this is where everything becomes a little more of a problem.

