Law & Order: SVU season 24 could have epic three-part crossover

If you wanted another reason to get excited for Law & Order: SVU season 24 on NBC, we believe we’ve got it now!

According to a new report coming in from TVLine, you are going to see a three-part event featuring this show alongside the original Law & Order and then also Law & Order: Organized Crime. This would be the first time we’ve ever seen a three-way crossover featuring shows exclusively within the Law & Order franchise. SVU has done such an event with One Chicago, and that is more or less it.

There’s certainly a foundation that has been set for such an event already, given that we’ve seen multiple crossovers between SVU and Organized Crime over the course of the past year and a half, including the one pictured above. Meanwhile, Mariska Hargitay appeared in the Law & Order season 21 finale earlier this spring.

The aforementioned report notes that the plan is for this crossover to happen at the start of the season, but there are scenarios where that could change — scheduling an event like this is not easy, especially since these individual shows have to share cast members with each other while also filming content of their own.

For those unaware, all three shows will be back in September. This is not a situation like last season, where the mothership did not premiere until a certain percentage of the way into the year. On the other side of the crossover, the feeling is that the shows will got back to doing their own thing with their individual rhythm. We just hope that a crossover will give everyone across the casts something interesting stuff to do that is different and memorable. We would want these to become somewhat of a tradition down the road!

Do you want to see a crossover with Law & Order, SVU, and Organized Crime?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates you do not want to miss. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







