The Bachelorette promo showcases more drama for Gabby, Rachel

The premiere of The Bachelorette is finally set to air on ABC this Monday, and we have an even greater sense now of the drama ahead.

Take, for example, the idea of putting Gabby, Rachel, and many of their guys on a cruise together! That seems to be at least one part of what you’re going to see this coming season, and this feels like it could lead to ALL sorts of mess. You’re confining a lot of people into a very specific place for a long period of time … when does that ever go well?

While there are happy moments ahead over the course of the season, there are also some really awkward ones. Take, for example, a guy telling Rachel at an apparent Rose Ceremony that he’s actually there for Gabby. While we feel bad for Rachel in the moment, it’s actually a good thing that he’s being honest with her straight from the get-go. The last thing that she would probably want here is to find out something like that later and feel lead on for whatever reason.

Of course, there will be tears and questions as to whether or not the two made a mistake at some point during the journey. That’s just a part of the standard-operating procedure for this show when you stop in and think about it.

A lot of this drama is going to be coming later in the season. The premiere, meanwhile, will feel so much more like the Night One you’ve come to know and love for many years — just with two leads on board instead of the one that we’ve seen in the past.

Sending nothing but love to our Bachelorettes as they navigate this unprecedented season. Be there with Gabby and Rachel every step of the way starting Monday on ABC! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/yTob7h35fF — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) July 5, 2022

