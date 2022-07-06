Stranger Things 5: Millie Bobby Brown jokes about killing off characters

We know that Stranger Things 5 is going to be the final one on Netflix, just like we know there’s potential for a LOT of crazy stuff to happen.

Could that include killing off some characters? We are well aware that this is one of the big criticisms out there of the show — there are so many people who seem to have enormous plot armor wrapped around them and with that in mind, it feels like the only people who die are the relatively newcomers. The longtime cast members just continue to persevere.

In a new interview with The Wrap, Millie Bobby Brown jokingly suggested that moving forward, the show should start trimming down the number of characters:

“They need to kill off some people… [The cast is] way too big … Last night we couldn’t even take one group picture, there were like 50 of us.

“I was like, ‘You need to start killing people off.'”

Obviously, Stranger Things is not the sort of show to start taking out familiar faces left and right. We do think that some more people are going to die in season 5, but probably only a handful. We supposedly that technically, the fate of Max is unclear entering the new season, but we do think that in some way, we’re going to see her move forward as a part of this world. If the writers had really wanted to kill that character off, they’ve had the perfect opportunity to do that already. There’s clearly a larger purpose that they have for her.

The hard reality at the moment is simply going to be waiting for some of these remaining episodes to air. When you consider the familiar release patterns here, we don’t expect season 5 to arrive until some point in 2024 at the earliest.

Do you think a number of people are going to be killed during Stranger Things 5?

