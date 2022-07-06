The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power: New sneak peek surfaces!

Amazon knows that they have a certified hit on their hands with The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. They are also doing something with it that we rarely see: Putting the latest teaser effectively behind a paywall.

If you look below, you can see what is effectively a teaser for a teaser that is exclusively available for Prime members over at the link here. We’ve had a chance to see the teaser, and it serves mostly as a tiny peek into several main characters — and a reminder that The Rings of Power is going to be nothing short of beautiful. This series is set long before the events of the J.R.R. Tolkien trilogy featuring Frodo Baggins and his friends, and will serve as an origin story for several other rings known to be a part of Middle-Earth lore.

This show as a whole is one of the most ambitious productions in television history, with each episode carrying with it an enormous price tag. Amazon has long been looking for its own version of either Game of Thrones or Stranger Things, something that can be an enormous hit all over the globe and drive a significant amount of subscriptions. They have that to some extent with The Boys, but the very-adult nature of some of its content does make it a show that is not for everyone.

As of right now, the goal with The Rings of Power is for it to be a little bit more universal — we’re expecting something similar to the Peter Jackson movies when it comes to its overall tone and style, and we REALLY hope that this show comes close to the immense amount of hype that already exists out there.

Watch the full sneak peek exclusively for Prime Members on https://t.co/Sw8xN6skP7. #TheRingsOfPower pic.twitter.com/fGkEHtngz3 — The Lord of the Rings on Prime (@LOTRonPrime) July 6, 2022

