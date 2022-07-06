Maggie season 2: Is it renewed or canceled over at Hulu?

Following the premiere today of season 1, can you expect a Maggie season 2 renewal over at Hulu? Or, are we 100% at the end of the road already?

There are some reasons why people are going to like this series from the get-go: It’s a romantic comedy in nature that has a somewhat-supernatural element about it. After all, the title character can see into the future! As you would imagine, that creates some major problems as you try to find love. It’s got a strong cast led by Rebecca Rittenhouse, and the hope here is that the show will capture an audience at a time when there isn’t much else like it out there.

Follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

Unfortunately, at the moment nothing is altogether confirmed when it comes to the future. While a Maggie season 2 could still happen, that’s going to be up to whatever Hulu wants to do over the next few months. The hope here is that launching all the episodes at once (a move they aren’t doing with a lot of other programs) will serve to get people hooked. From there, they will want to dive into something more down the road. Maggie certainly had a complicated road even making it here — this idea was originally conceived for ABC, but it moved over to streaming after it was determined this was the better fit.

Odds are, we’ll hear something more about a season 2 after Hulu takes their time looking at not just total viewers, but the overall retention rate and the speed in which people choose to watch. They want to do know that people are eager to keep checking out every episode, and it’s not just something that they are watching here and there casually. If we do get a season 2, odds are it would premiere at some point in 2023. A show like this shouldn’t take an enormously long time to make.

Do you want to see a Maggie season 2 over at Hulu?

Share some of your current thoughts and projections below! Once you do just that, be sure to also come back — that is the #1 way to make sure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: Hulu.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







