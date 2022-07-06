Only Murders in the Building season 2 episode 4: A suspect we didn’t see

As we prepare for Only Murders in the Building season 2 episode 4 on Hulu next week, we’ve got a good sense as to who some suspects are. Of course, we’re thinking here along the lines of Nina, Alice, and just about every resident of the Arconia who has been annoyed by Bunny Folger over the years. Sure, Charles, Oliver, and Mabel are under great suspicion at the moment, but they are innocent! We don’t foresee any of them going down for this.

Now, what we are left to wonder right now is simply this: Is the main suspect someone we actually didn’t see in episode 4? We’re not talking about that silhouette at the end of the episode, or the person coming out of the elevator.

The person who could be the #1 suspect in Bunny’s murder right now is whoever sat down with Bunny the last time that she was at the diner — the time Ivan the waiter wasn’t there. She indicated they weren’t friends, so why was she with them? They may have had a personal reason to meet up with her and it could have to do with money or some secret from the past.

Ultimately, this is where someone like Ivan could come into play again, where Oliver, Charles, or Mabel could go to him and find out who served Bunny on that day — and from there, start to connect the dots a little bit more. If they can at least figure out what this person looked like, there’s a case that this gets the ball moving for them in a positive direction.

Who do you think is responsible for Bunny’s death right now on Only Murders in the Building season 2?

