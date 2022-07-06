The Mandalorian season 3 reshoots reportedly taking place

It has been confirmed already that The Mandalorian season 3 is going to be happening on Disney+ this coming February. With that being said, there’s some work to do before we get there!

We know that some initial shooting has already been done for the much-anticipated series; now, apparently the production has moved forward to the reshoots part of the equation.

In a new video below, Katee Sackhoff (who plays Bo-Katan on the series) made it clear that she was unable to attend a recent convention in Denver due to a certain show we’re all very excited for. (You can fill in some of the gaps there.) There have also been other claims of filming being required this summer, and we can’t say that we’re all that shocked. Reshoots happen fairly often with big-budget productions and of course, The Mandalorian is one of the most important series Disney+ has. It’s really one of the original shows that put the streaming service on the map and if it follows the recent trajectory following The Book of Boba Fett and Obi-Wan Kenobi, it will easily be the biggest batch of episodes yet.

We’re hoping for more official news on season 3 at some point over the next few months but based on where things currently stand, we’ve got a feeling that Bo-Katan will have a larger role than ever before.

