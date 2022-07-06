Good Trouble season 4 episode 10 video: Gael, Isabella look ahead

Good Trouble season 4 episode 10 is airing on Freeform this Thursday after a long hiatus; want to take a look at what’s coming now?

If you look below, you can see a sneak preview for Gael and Isabella in particular as they try to figure out their future. To be specific, they are coming up with baby names! This is without a doubt an exciting time for the two of them; in just eight weeks, they’re going to be parents. It’s also good that they are on the same page and are embracing this moment in every way that they can.

Does this mean that they will stay on the same page forever? Not exactly. This could just be a moment of peace amidst a larger storm coming up; it is not lost on us that Good Trouble is a drama and in wake of Maia Mitchell’s exit in the first half of the season, every other character has a much larger role to play. This is just a small slice of what’s going to be coming from start to finish here.

If you do want to get some more insight on the other storylines and haven’t seen the synopsis yet, you can go ahead and do that below:

Davia musters the courage to tell Dennis how she feels. Malika deals with Angelica seeing other people. Alice hires a new manager. The FCG throw a party to celebrate the launch of their app. Luca considers accepting Davia’s offer of a home.

Whatever happens here will set the stage for the next part in the story; we hope that you’re prepared, given that the remaining episodes could prove to be quite the ride.

What do you most want to see on Good Trouble season 4 episode 10?

Are you hoping for good things in Gael and Isabella’s future? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates on the way and of course, we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: Freeform.)

