Jack Ryan season 3 premiere date: Why isn’t Amazon teasing anything?

Jack Ryan season 3 is going to be highly anticipated whenever it premieres on Amazon Prime — but trying to get more information on that is no easy feat.

At the moment, one thing is abundantly clear when it comes to this show: The streaming service has almost zero interest in sharing anything far in advance. If you go to the show’s official Twitter page, they have not shared anything in over three months! Other than a retweet, they actually have not posted anything since the end of January.

Over on Instagram, it is even more of a ghost town; the last time more news was announced there was all the way back in November, and that was announcing casting news for season 4. If you haven’t heard, that season filmed a LONG time in advance, and it and season 3 were more or less shot back to back. This could make life easier when it comes to Amazon opting to air these seasons whenever they want, but they have to start announcing some news soon!

Do we think that we’re going to hear a few more details soon? Absolutely. There’s no real logic in the streaming service keeping everything behind a lock and key forever, and we do tend to think that we’re going to learn a tad more when we get around to the late summer. We just hope that when they do start to hand over info, whether it be a premiere date or otherwise, they get a little more active along the way. We know that season 4 is going to be the final one, but there’s a potential spin-off coming after that! Amazon needs to start building up some buzz and soon; despite having a huge star in John Krasinski as a lead here, almost three years have passed since the end of season 2 and it’s going to take time to build up momentum again.

Maybe Amazon not teasing something right now is the part of the plan; they could be looking to surprise us with big stuff down the road!

What do you most want to see when it comes to Jack Ryan season 3?

