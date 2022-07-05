Yellowjackets season 2 premiere date: What Showtime will consider

Getting some news on a Yellowjackets season 2 premiere date has to be one of our top TV priorities for the rest of the year — and really as it should be. Whenever there is a show this good out there, we should all want more news sooner rather than later!

Alas, we recognize already that this is not something that will be coming out in the immediate future; filming has yet to kick off and in some ways, we’d feel lucky if we learn about a premiere date at some point in the fall.

So what are some of the factors we expect Showtime to consider here as they determine a premiere date? First and foremost, they will examine some of the competition that is out there. We expect the first episode to air in early 2023, but they won’t want to premiere opposite either the Super Bowl or another huge NFL playoff game. Meanwhile, we also wouldn’t expect them to launch it at the same time as some sort of prominent premiere/finale for another show; if they find out when Succession is coming back before they announce a Yellowjackets date, we expect that to be taken into consideration.

Meanwhile, we also imagine that they’ll want to give the post-production team proper time to polish up these episodes. We don’t get the sense they will split the season up into chunks, so they will wait to premiere it until they are sure all episodes will be ready.

Finally, it’s possible that they could even take awards buzz into at least some consideration. Airing in the late winter/early spring would allow the show to be at the center of a lot of conversations entering Emmy season. Sure, that may not be the #1 factor, but there’s no denying that Yellowjackets is a quality show. They will remember this on some level.

