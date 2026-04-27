The Night Manager season 3 premiere date: EP on shorter wait

As we look towards The Night Manager season 3 down the road, we do understand those who have some trepidation. How can you not?

After all, remember first and foremost here that there was a long wait between seasons 1 and 2, and it felt for a while like there was no guarantee the Tom Hiddleston series would come back at all. Now, everything is different. With the way season 2 concluded, we realize that an epic showdown with Richard Roper and Jonathan Pine is coming. How could it not?

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At this point, the producers are very-much aware of the fact that landing the plane here is going to be so much easier said than done. Speaking in a recent Contenders even (per Deadline), executive producer David Farr indicated that he is prepared for whatever anxiety comes with what will likely be the final chapter:

“Right now, I feel the deep weight of doom of stress about it because I’m the one who has to actually do the writing of the d–n thing … It’s a huge challenge. It’ll be very exciting. And it won’t take as long as the last one, I promise.”

Based on where things stand at this point, our hope here is that we are going to see The Night Manager back in early 2028 at the latest. Sure, that is a long time to wait. However, at the same time, two years is pretty standard for a lot of big-budget shows over at Prime Video. It could turn around faster than that, but some will depend on what happens when it comes to production dates. It is hard to say anything until cameras start rolling, no?

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Night Manager now, including some season 3 returns

What are you most eager to see moving into The Night Manager season 3?

Also, when do you think it will air? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

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