NCIS season 20: Will Jimmy Palmer’s daughter return?

Are we going to see more of Jimmy Palmer’s daughter Victoria on NCIS season 20? This is a chance to have a larger window into his life.

While we had heard about Palmer’s daughter long before her first appearance in season 19, this was when the character really stood out. She’s gone through a lot in her life, and it feels like multiple people within the team have her best interest at heart. Torres is practically an uncle to her, and we’re really hoping to see more of her and Jessica Knight now that Katrina Law’s character and Jimmy are dating.

At the moment, it is FAR too early to know for sure if Victoria is coming back — though Brian Dietzen himself seems like he’s interested in the idea! In a post on Twitter (see below), the actor replies with “fingers crossed” when asked if he would like to see Elle Graper could back as the character.

As of right now, scripts are being written and planned out for the first handful of episodes this season; we expect filming to kick off within the next few weeks. Odds are, the premiere is going to be focused around what happens with Alden Parker following the events of the finale; we’ll see what is coming up down the road. It’s already clear that the writers are planning to explore more of the Palmer – Knight relationship. This is an opportunity for there to be an on-screen couple, which the show hasn’t really had over the years. Whenever we had characters romantically intertwined in the past, it was done behind closed doors. (Take Tony and Ziva, for example.)

