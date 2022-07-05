All American season 5, Walker season 3 premiere dates revealed

Today, The CW revealed the fall premiere dates for a number of their scripted shows, and it’s fair to feel relatively mixed about what we’re getting here.

On one side of the coin, it’s exciting to know when some of our favorites like All American and Walker are coming back. However, this is also a reminder of how barren the network now feels following the mass cancellation earlier this year. Three of the shows we’re spotlighting here are acquired from other countries, and it’s so weird to see a schedule without a traditional Arrowverse show or a part of The Vampire Diaries extended universe. (If you missed it, Stargirl is premiering at the end of August — but it’s only loosely connected to the Arrowverse as we know it.)

Check out all of the known premiere dates below; remember that all times listed are Eastern.

Sunday, October 2

8:00 – Family Law

9:00 – Coroner

Wednesday, October 5

9:00 – Kung Fu

Thursday, October 6

8:00 – Walker

9:00 – Walker: Independence (new series)

Monday, October 10

8:00 – All American

9:00 – All American: Homecoming

Tuesday, October 11

8:00 – The Winchesters

9:00 – Professionals

Insofar as scripted shows, that is more or less it. The Flash, Superman & Lois, Gotham Knights, and the final season of Riverdale are among the shows that the network is holding until midseason. We should remind you now that this COULD be the final season of The Flash, as well, but nothing is confirmed as of yet. We’re still bracing for additional changes at the network — one of the biggest reasons for the cancellations en masse is some major changes behind the scenes. When the dust finally settles here, who knows what exactly The CW will become?

What do you want to see on All American season 5, Walker season 3, and some other CW shows?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: The CW.)

