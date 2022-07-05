Stranger Things season 5: David Harbour talks premiere date, filming

We all know at this point that Stranger Things 5 is a long ways away. There’s pretty much no avoiding that at this point. Of course, the epic season 4 finale probably makes you want more episodes sooner rather than later, but the earliest we’d expect anything is when we get around to 2024 at the earliest.

Want some more evidence of this? In a new interview with British GQ, star David Harbour had the following to say about the process to getting the show back on the air:

“I think we’ll [shoot] next year. They’re finishing writing it this year, and they need to prep and stuff, so hopefully it’ll be this year … But I think that’s the plan. So it’d probably come out mid-2024, based on our track record.”

It’s already been well-reported that season 5 is going to be the final one of the show, but this does not mean it’s the final extension of this franchise. There is already talk of a spin-off from the Duffer Brothers themselves, and Harbour predicted that we’ll probably get some more news about that over the next couple of years:

“I think as soon as the show ends, or maybe six months before it ends, you’ll be hearing about whatever spin-offs they have planned.”

At this point, we’re certainly intrigued about a spin-off; yet, the most important thing is that they nail the landing of the main show. We’ve seen how much over the years a botched finale can completely alter what we think about a show; it’s something that still haunts Game of Thrones, Dexter, and How I Met Your Mother.

