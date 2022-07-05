Irma Vep season 1 episode 6 spoilers: Is Rene quitting?

As you get prepared for Irma Vep season 1 episode 6 on HBO next week, you could see some sweeping changes across the board.

Take, for starters, the idea that Rene is going to be potentially quitting the film after an apparent accident on set. To call this man disagreeable and erratic for most of the story would be putting it mildly — there has been a sense of almost-constant chaos with him clashing with many of the bigwigs. That seems to be coming to a head, and that of course poses the question: Is Mira’s movie is going to fall apart before she finishes production? There’s a legitimate concern with that, but the promo suggests that someone else could be brought in to help tie things up.

Also, it does appear that Irma Vep is going to be focusing more on Mira’s personal life, especially as she may find a way to get at Laurie. We know that this has been floating in her mind for a good chunk of the season as of late, so we’ll see where things go.

This episode is titled “The Thunder Master,” and of course we’re curious to see what that means. Tonally, this show remains as strange and quickly as ever — it’s a satire, and we understand entirely why HBO wanted it on their schedule. While it may not be getting enormous ratings week-to-week for them, we do have a feeling that this is one of those shows that is going to have an extremely-long life after it airs and people discover it. This is one of those networks, after all, who plays the long game better than almost anyone out there!

