Is Superman & Lois new tonight on The CW? Are we about to head back to Smallville or see a little more of this story?

Follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

One of the great things about this show is that there’s always something to dive into, whether it be tied to Superman’s heroics or the entire family at home. It is a show that has managed to surpass a lot of early expectations, and we think plenty of people out there would love it if it was to get a proper chance from them.

Unfortunately, we as viewers are not going to have a chance to check this out at any point in the near future. There is no episode of Superman & Lois on the air tonight and instead, we’re left waiting until at least January to see what is coming up next. This show, unfortunately, is not a part of the CW fall schedule.

The appearance of John Diggle in the season 2 finale is tied in some way to what’s coming up next — and this is where we remind you that this is not the same Diggle we know. He’s got his own purposes, and a lot of this serves as another reminder that this show is largely steering clear of the Arrowverse. That decision was super-controversial when it was revealed during the season 2 finale, but we don’t foresee the writers moving away from it anytime soon.

We will probably be waiting for a few weeks at least to get some more news on what lies ahead with this show, but we suggest already that you head over to the link here. We don’t want you to miss any other insights on casting or anything else that get announced in the near future. Hopefully, a premiere date is going to be announced this fall.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Superman & Lois season 3?

Are you sad that the show is not on the air tonight? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back — there are other updates coming that you do not want to miss. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







