Tom Swift season 1 episode 7 spoilers: Someone’s been poisoned!

Next week on The CW you will have a chance to see Tom Swift season 1 episode 7, and this one will have high stakes from the jump. This is, after all, what tends to happen in an episode where a main character has been poisoned. There’s a lot of drama, but of course a lot of mystery to go along with it! This episode could have a classic whodunnit at the center of the story, and we just gotta hope that there are some answers by the time we get to the end of the road.

Below, you can check out the full Tom Swift season 1 episode 17 synopsis with other information all about what lies ahead:

TEAMWORK – When they discover that one of their own has been poisoned, Tom (Tian Richards), Zenzi (Ashleigh Murray) and Barclay (voiced by Levar Burton) work together to figure out who is responsible. Marquise Vilsón, Albert Mwangi and April Parker Jones also star. Teleplay by Melinda Hsu Taylor, story by Elliott Feliciano & Kahlil Maskati and directed by Ruba Nadda (#107). Original airdate 7/19/2022.

The difficult (and emotional) thing about the rest of the season is watching while knowing that The CW has already canceled the show. There are no plans for further adventures, at least here, following the news next week. We do know that the studio is looking to shop Tom Swift around so for now, that will have to be what keeps us going. Also, a sheer enjoyment of the story itself. There aren’t many other shows out here quite like this one, and it’s a shame for it to never have that much of a chance. Just remember for a moment that it premiered more or less on its own little island, and has at times aired without a lead-in at all. Superman & Lois was never a natural fit, either.

