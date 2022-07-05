Better Call Saul season 6 episode 8 spoilers: Rhea Seehorn on major shift

When Better Call Saul season 6 episode 8 arrives on AMC this coming Monday, things are going to be different. They have to be. Following the shocking death of Howard Hamlin at the hands of Lalo Salamanca, Jimmy McGill and Kim Wexler are facing a very new reality. All of a sudden, they are recognize the steep consequences of their actions — this isn’t just hurting someone’s career. It cost Howard his life. It’s something that they never intended, but that does not change the ultimate result.

So will the aftermath of Howard’s death change these characters radically? That could be the case, based at least on what Rhea Seehorn is saying now.

If you haven’t seen our latest Better Call Saul review yet, be sure to watch it below! After you do that, SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to make sure you don’t miss any of our discussions the rest of the way.

In a new interview with TV Insider, the actress makes it clear that Kim’s state of mind will be different in the remaining episodes:

“There’s a lot of guilt … I also think it’s psychologically something you don’t come back from easily. I can’t reveal anything, but I do think that it’s a seismic shift that would happen in anybody’s brain.”

Of course, feeling guilty does not necessarily equate to allowing yourself to be arrested or to have any other responsibility over what happened. We think personally that Jimmy and Kim could try their best to cover their tracks here and avoid any culpability. After all, they aren’t the ones who pulled the trigger!

With this being said, it has been our theory for a good while now that Kim could go to prison at the end of the show, and we’re going to have to see if that idea eventually comes home to roost or not.

Related – Check out even more news on Better Call Saul, including other details on what the future could be

What do you think will happen with Jimmy and Kim on Better Call Saul season 6 episode 8?

Sound off with a few of your theories below! Once you do that, come back for additional updates you won’t want to miss. (Photo: AMC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







